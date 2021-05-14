Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 449.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,834 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fortinet worth $17,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $198.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

