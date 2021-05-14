Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 259.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other F5 Networks news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $49,804.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,276.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,719. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $179.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day moving average of $185.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

