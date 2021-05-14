Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 75.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,781 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 28,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.57 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

