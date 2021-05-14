Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.89 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 994,686 shares of company stock valued at $75,832,641. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

