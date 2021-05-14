Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,778 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of FireEye worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FireEye by 60.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,836 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,065. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.51 on Friday. FireEye, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FEYE. Mizuho raised their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

