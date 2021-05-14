Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $32.05 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.19. The firm has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.32.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

