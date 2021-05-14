Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $9 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,141 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNK opened at $108.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

