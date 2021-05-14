Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Rapid7 worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,426,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on RPD. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.