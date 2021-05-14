Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNC opened at $196.01 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average is $157.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

