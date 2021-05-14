Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $2.71 Million in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Radware as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Radware by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radware by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Radware during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Radware by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Radware by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

