Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $6.34 Million in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 627,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 2.42% of ION Acquisition Corp 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,726,000.

Shares of IACA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $17.20.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

