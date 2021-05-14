Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,128,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,047,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 8.09% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

