Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,322.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $897.04 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,470.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,408.18.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,134 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,658.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

