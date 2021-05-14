Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 115,888 Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 173.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,888 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.45% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,794,000.

NASDAQ EDOC opened at $17.50 on Friday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

