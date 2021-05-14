Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 14,453 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,453 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,107,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,495,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after buying an additional 197,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.12. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

