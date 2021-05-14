Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 19,249 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,363,000 after purchasing an additional 235,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,075,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,049,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,590,000 after acquiring an additional 78,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 86,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 451,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 54,585 shares during the period.

CIBR opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.