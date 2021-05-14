Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 30,567 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2,758.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on O. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

