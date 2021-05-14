Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 400,471 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 24,812.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,471 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $18,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,894,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $41.98 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

