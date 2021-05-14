Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 52,091 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,091 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,343,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.54 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56.

