Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 87,788 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 4,724.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,788 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $17,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Baidu by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,421,000 after buying an additional 2,928,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,234,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,094,000 after buying an additional 1,392,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

BIDU stock opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.74. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $90.94 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

