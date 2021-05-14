Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock opened at $187.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.38.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

