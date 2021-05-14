Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.46% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLTA. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 431,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,226 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 406,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.55 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01.

