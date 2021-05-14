Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 473.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.13% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after buying an additional 192,959 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,771,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 116,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,692,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $392.52 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $224.11 and a 1-year high of $449.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.72 and a 200 day moving average of $402.39.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

