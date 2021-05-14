Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 40,000 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 698,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 3.34% of UroGen Pharma worth $13,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URGN. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ URGN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.