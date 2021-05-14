Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 4,873,598 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 88.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,873,598 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Owl Rock Capital worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,855.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 905,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 859,293 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,868,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCC. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $337,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,911,325 shares in the company, valued at $578,077,022.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $3,837,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,040,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,261,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,171,193 shares of company stock worth $16,773,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.91 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

