Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 58,904 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,904 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.00. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

