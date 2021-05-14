Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $11.46 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EL opened at $291.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

