Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $11.46 Million Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,461,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of EL opened at $291.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.
In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
