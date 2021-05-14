Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $18.51 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 192,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in CSX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $50,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $100.73 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Vertical Research began coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

