Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $9.82 Million Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VCVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 981,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 16.38% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02.
About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition
