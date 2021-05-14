Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.11% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $18,659,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

