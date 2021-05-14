Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.11% of Danimer Scientific at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth $18,659,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 78.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danimer Scientific stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $66.30.
Several research firms have commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
