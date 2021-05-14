Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.98% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,006,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth about $1,667,000.

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

