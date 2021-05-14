Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

