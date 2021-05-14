MiL.k Price Tops $1.75 on Top Exchanges (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One MiL.k coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $136.95 million and $4.20 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MiL.k has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00093160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $297.78 or 0.00590554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.57 or 0.00243079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004723 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.36 or 0.01178708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.87 or 0.01201531 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

