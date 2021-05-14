MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $9.94 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $106.66 million and approximately $144,344.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9.94 or 0.00019731 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.00739583 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005835 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $927.29 or 0.01841050 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000791 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,732,750 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.