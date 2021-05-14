MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.73 or 0.00017300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $93.73 million and $121,988.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.52 or 0.00749851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005525 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $953.38 or 0.01888681 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000763 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,732,513 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

