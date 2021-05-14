Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Mimecast in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Mimecast’s FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MIME. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.78. 864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 198.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 990,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,000 shares of company stock worth $7,478,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,347,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,197,000 after acquiring an additional 383,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,210,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

