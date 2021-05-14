Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.86

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.86 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 88206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.