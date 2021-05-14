Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.86

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.86 and last traded at $84.04, with a volume of 88206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.36.
MTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upped their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72.
In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,596 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
