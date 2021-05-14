Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $22,777.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,182,180 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

