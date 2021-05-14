Mining Core Coin (MCC) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $28,363.52 and $41,011.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00091001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.30 or 0.00610502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00232902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004966 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.74 or 0.01133587 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $607.82 or 0.01211483 BTC.

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

