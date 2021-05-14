MintMe.com Coin Trading 34.4% Lower This Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $278,404.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,082.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.33 or 0.08171207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.04 or 0.02601807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00651483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00210928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.00824290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.40 or 0.00671697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00607634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006723 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

