Mirror Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $541.08 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $541.08 million and $44.55 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00016776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00097570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00597072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.44 or 0.00243791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004629 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.20 or 0.01204915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.04 or 0.01222655 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,749,385 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

