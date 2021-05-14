Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can now be bought for $211.24 or 0.00422495 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $33.53 million and approximately $49,059.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 158,738 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

