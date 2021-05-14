Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market capitalization of $41.92 million and approximately $3,690.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for about $17.76 or 0.00035750 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.00599847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00239534 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004685 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.74 or 0.01166880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $603.54 or 0.01214776 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,360,344 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

