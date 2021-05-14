Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,575.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $45,575.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $25.44 or 0.00050875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00097128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $297.64 or 0.00595298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.65 or 0.00241302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.28 or 0.01200604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $607.85 or 0.01215759 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,489,970 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.