Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Hits $494.39

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $494.39 or 0.00989799 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $34.94 million and approximately $118,927.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00609465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00239628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01172940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.01206155 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 70,679 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.