Mist One Day Trading Volume Tops $708,848.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Mist has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $708,848.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.