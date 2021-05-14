Mitchell Gold Sells 10,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.
- On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.
NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. 157,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.
