Mitchell Gold Sells 10,000 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mitchell Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00.

NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. 157,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,867,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

