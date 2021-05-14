Mixin Hits Market Cap of $453.51 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Mixin has a market cap of $453.51 million and $424,003.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for $804.79 or 0.01603286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,515 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

