MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $792,547.29

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $792,547.29 and $326.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001296 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000147 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

