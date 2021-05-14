MMOCoin Tops One Day Volume of $164.00 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $164.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001299 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000137 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

